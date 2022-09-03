7,214 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 7,763,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

