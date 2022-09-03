A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $422,177.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,027,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $411,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,986.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.