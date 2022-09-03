AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Holdings Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,910. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Trading Down 1.6 %

AAON stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

