AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in AAON by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 81.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.01 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AAON’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

