ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $364,699.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.