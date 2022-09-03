Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

