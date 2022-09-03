Adshares Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00012635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $76.84 million and $1.18 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,116 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

