Aeon Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,133.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.22 million and $2,133.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00779467 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

