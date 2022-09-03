Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

