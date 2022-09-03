Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.64

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 174074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Agiliti by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Recommended Stories

