Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.25. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 39,318 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.