Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Price Target Increased to €106.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €92.00 ($93.88) to €106.00 ($108.16) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Alfen Stock Performance
Shares of Alfen stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. Alfen has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $92.93.
About Alfen
Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.
