Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits Market Cap of $394,186.94

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $394,186.94 and approximately $55,366.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
