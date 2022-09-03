Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,023 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

