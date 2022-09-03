Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.39

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 378671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.