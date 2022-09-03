Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00006323 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $2.36 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

