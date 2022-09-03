Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

