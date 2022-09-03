Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Aluminum Co. of China
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.