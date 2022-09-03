American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

