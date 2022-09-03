Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 880.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

COLD opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

