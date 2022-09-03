AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $381,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of AME traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

