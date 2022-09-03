AMLT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $1.27 million and $157.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022237 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

