Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price at $46.79

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.79.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($91.84) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Zalando has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

