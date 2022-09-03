Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

