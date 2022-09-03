Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.