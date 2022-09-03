Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AR. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

