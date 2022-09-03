APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 359,363 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,363 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.82% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $86,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

