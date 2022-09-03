APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,263 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $111,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $405.35 and a one year high of $820.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

