Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.40.

Insider Activity

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,668 shares of company stock valued at $151,571. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.