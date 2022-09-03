Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $397.29 million, a PE ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 219,124 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.