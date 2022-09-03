Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 2.7%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.72. 6,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 949,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.