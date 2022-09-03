Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.21 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $338.58 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00051254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

