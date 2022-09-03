ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.39.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$46.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,259,083,593.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

