B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 85,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

B90 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.17. The stock has a market cap of £10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

About B90

(Get Rating)

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.