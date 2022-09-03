BabySwap (BABY) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, BabySwap has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. BabySwap has a market cap of $11.98 million and $302,078.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,724,420 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
