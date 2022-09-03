Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 5,860 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of CW opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

