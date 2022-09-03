Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

