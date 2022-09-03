Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,333 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SON opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

