Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

