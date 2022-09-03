Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,352 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.