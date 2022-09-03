Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.23 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.