Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 4,164 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

