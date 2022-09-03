Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

