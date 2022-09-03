Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

