Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.