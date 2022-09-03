Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,442 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

