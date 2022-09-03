Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.5 %

BBVA stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

