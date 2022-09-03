Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (BLMIF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.