Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

