Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.