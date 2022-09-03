Barclays Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 920

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,204.62 ($26.64).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

LON ASC opened at GBX 685 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 655 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,703.56 ($44.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 932.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,325.81. The firm has a market cap of £684.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,362.07.

Insider Activity

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.