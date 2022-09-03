Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

